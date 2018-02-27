Job fair at Gateway Motorsports Park today
MADISON, Ill. – Gateway Motorsports Park is hosting the first of two job fairs on Tuesday.
The job fair runs until 8 p.m. at the speedway’s infield media center.
Seasonal and part-time positions available in many departments. All candidates must be able to furnish three personal references and pass a background check and drug test.
You can download a job application at GatewayMSP.com.
The second job fair will be held Saturday, March 3.
38.682550 -90.157054