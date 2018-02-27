Mayor of Hillsboro, Dennis Bradley, resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Mo. - The Board of Alderpersons in Hillsboro, Missouri unanimously accepted the resignation of Mayor Dennis Bradley Monday night (Feb. 26). Bradley resigned before a meeting where the board was set to discuss the mayor’s impeachment.

The board began to consider impeachment after Bradley had a run in with a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy. Although, as reported by our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the board said the confrontation with the deputy was just one contributing factor and not the only reason it sought to impeach Bradley. The board did not specify other reasons.

The altercation with a deputy happened in the parking lot of a gas station earlier this month. Bradley is accused of challenging the deputy to a fight and poking the deputy in the chest.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Bradley then grabbed the deputy’s hand, at which point the deputy used pepper spray on Bradley to get him to back off.

The sheriff's office said the grudge between Bradley and the deputy began when Bradley’s relative got a DWI in 2014 and the deputy was involved with that case.

Bradley denies he assaulted the deputy, calling the allegations exaggerated and unfounded. In addition to assault of a law enforcement officer, Bradley was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, stalking and harassment. Despite the arrest, no charges have been filed.

Brenda King, president of the Board of Alderpersons, will fill in as mayor through April of 2019 when the position will go on the ballot.

Bradley is employed by the Rockwood School District as a bus driver. When Fox 2 spoke with the superintendent, he said the allegations against Bradley are not related to his employment with the school district.