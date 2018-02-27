Questions linger on start date, makeup of House committee investigating Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Lots of questions are still unanswered in Jefferson City concerning the Missouri House of Representatives' investigation into Governor Eric Greitens.

Five Republicans will serve alongside two Democrats on the committee investigating the governor. Rep. Doug Beck (D-Affton) said that's not right.

"I'm not going to say it's a sham, but I don't think it's fair," he said.

Beck said if House members were investigating one of their own, the ethics committee would be evenly split.

I think if you're going to set up a committee to investigate the governor of wrong-doing, that committee should be the same amount of Republicans and Democrats," Beck said.

Republicans said the make-up of the committee reflects the ratio of the two parties in the House of Representative.

"I have full confidence the committee will do its job fairly and thoroughly," said Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin).

Although Dogan has faith in the committee's fairness, he was one of two Republicans to stand up Monday at a news conference to tell the governor to resign.

The indictment alleges Greitens took a picture of a woman either fully or partially nude without her knowledge or consent and then transmitted that image so he could have access to it at a later time. The governor admitted to the affair, which occurred before he ran for office.

Dogan said he thinks there are more Republicans who want him to resign but are fearful to stand up and say so.

"The governor has used intimidation tactics in the past against senators who have disagreed with him, so I can understand people being afraid of retaliation," he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no resolution introduced concerning the launch of the investigative committee. Some lawmakers said it won't be until the middle of March before they start, but that's not official.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that some of the House hearings could be held in secret. The woman who had the affair with the governor has never been identified.