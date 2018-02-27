× School shooting aftermath victim heads anti-violence effort

CHICAGO (AP) _ A victim in the aftermath of a school shooting three decades ago is now heading the Archdiocese of Chicago’s anti-violence efforts.

Philip Andrew is a former FBI agent. He was age 20 in May 1988 when 30-year-old mentally ill babysitter Laurie Dann entered Hubbard Woods School in Winnetka, Illinois and shot six children, five of them in a second-grade classroom. One victim later died as a result of one of the country’s first school shootings.

Dann shot Andrew in the chest after fleeing the school and eventually killed herself.

Andrew says school shootings are preventable, adding everything must be done to make sure children are free of violence.

Andrew says he’ll focus on building coalitions in neighborhoods, increasing charitable presence in distressed areas, and revitalizing various anti-violence programs.