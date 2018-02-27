St. Louis police recruits complete ‘Arch Run’

ST. LOUIS, MO — New police recruits completed their traditional “Arch Run” Tuesday morning. They ran 5-6 miles around downtown for a physical training program. The weather could not have been nicer with temperatures in the 60’s.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department writes in a Facebook post:

“Congratulations to our 2017-03 Recruit Class who finished their Arch Run this morning! It’s an Academy tradition as each class finishes their Physical Training program. As a class, they complete a 5-6 mile run around downtown! Chief Hayden even came out to congratulate the recruits as the passed Police Headquarters!”