Staal’s hat trick leads surging Wild past slumping Blues 8-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Eric Staal had three goals and two assists to combine with linemates Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker for 14 points and propel the surging Minnesota Wild to an 8-3 victory on Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues, who lost their seventh straight.

Staal notched his 14th career hat trick, his first in more than five years. By scoring 13 times in 13 games in February, Staal raised his season total to 33 goals to move into the top five in the NHL.

Granlund had two goals and two assists and Zucker added a goal and four assists for the Wild, who have won five in a row overall and are 19-2-5 in their last 26 home games since Nov. 14. In three games since coach Bruce Boudreau put them together, the Zucker-Staal-Granlund line has a staggering 11 goals and 15 assists.

Ryan Suter had three of his team-leading 37 assists, Mikko Koivu and Jared Spurgeonalso scored, and the Wild’s eight goals matched their franchise record.