× Alton teen charged after threatening, ‘shooting up the school’

ALTON, IL – A teen has been charged with felony disorderly conduct after threatening students. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that Erik Walsh, 18, made a comment directed at a person at Alton High School. They say he stated that he was, “thinking about shooting up the school”.

Walsh was taken into police custody and then to the Madison County Jail. He is being held pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Janet Heflin set Walsh’s bond at $15,000.00.