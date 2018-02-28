Bel-Ridge citizens upset over Mayor’s huge pay raise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEL-RIDGE, MO – Citizens are in an uproar over a pay hike for the North County Bel-Ridge Mayor.

Many discovered the raise after filing Freedom of Information requests with the State Attorney General's Office.

According to an ordinance passed by the Board of Alderman, last August her pay went from $2,400 a year to $44,000 a year.

Citizens also said the vote to give Mayor Rachel White the raise was done behind closed doors.

Bel-Ridge has a population of about 3,000 people.

Citizens say a town that size can't afford such a big raise for the Mayor.

Investigator Elliott Davis caught up with the Mayor who says she took on extra duties and that's why her pay went up.

But the Missouri Constitution says elected officials aren't supposed to get raises during their term of office.

Mayor White got her's right after the Board of Aldermen okayed it.