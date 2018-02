Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Conservation and its partners recently wrapped up its Asian carp removal project at Creve Coeur Lake. As a result of those efforts, lake users won't have to contend with the annoying, invasive fish anymore.

Kevin Meneau, a fisheries management biologist with the Conservation Department, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the process and challenges of removing the fish, as well as the future of the lake.