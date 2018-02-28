Greitens’ defense lawyers fight to preserve evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' defense team is taking a number actions based on prosecutors paying PIs to investigate the alleged "invasion of privacy." It's in their court filing called the Motion to Preserve Evidence.

The defense is concerned that the charge is not being investigated by St. Louis police officers or by local FBI agents.

Instead, the investigation is in the hands of a private investigation firm out of Michigan called Enterra LLC. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has signed a contract with Enterra's CEO and founder, William Don Tisaby.

Greitens' defense team contends "at least $10,000 has already been paid to Enterra." The defense adds that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney agreed to pay Enterra "$250 an hour (which happens to be about eight times more than officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are paid)."

Greitens' attorneys would not talk about it after court, but attorney Brad Young explained why hiring private investigators could be a problem in learning all of the truth. He pointed out that private investigators are not required to follow the same legal standard.

"They're not covered under the same rule because they're not government employees," Young said. "So if a private investigator discovered evidence that was exculpatory to Governor Greitens, that private investigator wouldn't have the same requirements to turn that evidence over."

"A police officer can be sued personally for failure to turn over exculpatory evidence. There's a case ongoing right now to that very point, but the question becomes would the private investigator have the same type of civil liability and I believe the answer to that is no. So clearly police officers, and (government) investigators are going to be held to a much higher standard of conduct than would a private investigator."

That's why Greitens' defense team is asking the judge for an order to preserve all evidence.

According to the LinkedIn page for Enterra's CEO William Tisaby, he worked for the FBI for 10 years, then in security for Waste Management and later Laclede Gas. Neither the company nor Tisaby responded to our requests to talk about the company.