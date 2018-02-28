How to best compare auto insurance rates in Missouri, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Car insurance rates in the United States are higher than they've ever been, with a national average annual premium of more than $1,400. While consumers don't often think about the cost of insurance when they're shopping for a new car, for the first time ever, distracted driving is now being penalized in insurance rates.

Joshua Dziabiak, co-founder of The Zebra, a website that allows consumers to compare insurance quotes, joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to discuss the current state of auto insurance and where Missouri and Illinois rank on the affordability scale.