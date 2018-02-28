× Illinois House passes measure to raise assault-style weapon buying age to 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Possession of assault-style weapons by anyone under 21 would be illegal under legislation that the Illinois House endorsed.

The plan sponsored by Democratic Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg would prohibit minors from buying or possessing high-capacity weapons, attachments, .50-caliber rifles and cartridges. They would have 90 days to transfer ownership.

The legislation was OK’d 64-51.

Critics decried the idea that the government would confiscate property. Mussman said authorities will not visit homes to pick up weapons. But a first offense for getting caught with prohibited firearms would be a misdemeanor offense.

The Illinois House has voted to ban “bump stock” accessories that transform rifles into assault-style weapons.

The legislation was the first of seven gun-restriction measures the House is considering Wednesday. The plan sponsored by Democratic Rep. Martin Moylan of Des Plaines was OK’d 83-31.

Lawmakers are responding to the Parkland, Florida massacre on Feb. 14 that killed 17 students and the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer a day earlier.

Moylan sponsored similar legislation last fall because the gunman in the October Las Vegas mass shooting used a bump stock. It failed then because critics said it was too broad.