Learning more about the family involved in fatal Route 3 accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's been touch and go for some of the children involved in a crash in Columbia, Illinois that killed their mother.

Emily Webb, 41, was killed Tuesday when her SUV was struck by a grain truck along Route 3. Police said 86-year-old Donald L. Eccher of Millstadt was driving the truck that hit the family's SUV.

The six Webb children, ages 12 to a set of twins who are 4 years of age, were all rushed to the hospital. Four of the children have been or will soon be released from St. Louis Children's Hospital. Nine-year-old Olivia and 4-year-old Levi remain in critical condition in the ICU. Family members described it as touch and go.

"It's tough. It's up and down, day to day," said Raechel Ingrum, Webb's sister.

"The church is a family, really is. Yesterday I think we almost overwhelmed the lobby area with church members," said Pastor Geoff Ingrum, Webb's brother-in-law. "Not just our church, our brothers and sisters from Redeemer and Concord and Hope and Rockport. Several churches gathered around us."

Ingrum said Webb was generous and quiet, but funny.

"She was one of the most gentle people I know; very affectionate with her children and her husband as well. They were married almost 20 years," she said.

Webb homeschooled all six children and was a friend to many.

"The people who know her know her as a very encouraging person who was always lifting others up," Ingrum said.

The driver of the dump truck did not answer a phone call. At last report, he was hospitalized. A GoFundMe page was established for the family to pay for funeral and medical bills and has exceeded its stated goal of $20,000.