Man pleads guilty to killing his father with crossbow

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) _ A man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for killing his father with a crossbow and hiding the corpse in a freezer inside a Hannibal home.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that 32-year-old Carl Goldberg, formerly of Las Vegas, entered a guilty plea Wednesday, days before his trial was scheduled to begin. Sentencing in May 10.

The body of Carl Maxwell was found in October 2015, but authorities believe he was killed in February 2015.

Marion County prosecutor David Clayton is seeking a term of life in prison.

Prosecutors say Carl Goldberg became angry and shot his father in the head and chest with a crossbow following an argument.