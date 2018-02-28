× Meramec river expected to crest Wednesday in Arnold

ARNOLD, MO – The Meramec river is expected to crest Wednesday in Arnold after minor flooding following a week of heavy rain. There was also concern about flooding in Desoto, Missouri along Joachim creek.

The Us Army Corps Of Engineers is hosting a public workshop on flood management in that area at 6pm at the Desoto Community Center. Residents will be able to ask questions about reducing future flooding risk. Also represented at tonight’s meeting will be FEMA, the Us Geological Survey, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the Missouri Emergency Management Agency.