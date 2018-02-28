MoDOT set to start fixing potholes over the coming weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - MoDOT said its crews will be in full force in the coming weeks patching potholes on area highways. They said there is no shortage of drivers calling to alert them about problem areas. FOX 2 spoke to a woman who said a pothole on I-44 caused hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage to her car.

Rebecca Wallace said she had to get a new tire and rim.

"The car in front of me, I saw her hit this kind of big bump and veer off and her tire was flat so I tried to avoid the pothole but I couldn't because the other side was merging to I hit it too," she said.

Wallace said seven other cars also hit the same pothole and were forced to pull over. She said a police officer blocked off the lane so they could change their tires.

"I feel sorry for her and I agree it's happened to a lot of people but we are doing our best to manage these the best we can," said Bob Becker, MoDOT's district maintenance engineer. " The weather has been up and down for a few weeks and those cracks open up whatever defects we've had in the pavement."

Becker said you can file a claim on MoDOT's website if you think your car has been damaged by a pothole.

