× Georgia teacher arrested after allegedly firing gun in school

A northern Georgia high school teacher is in custody on suspicion of firing a gun in a classroom where he’d locked himself in alone Wednesday morning, police said.

No one was injured in the incident at Dalton High School, except for a student who injured an ankle during the evacuation, Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said.

The gunfire happened as the principal tried to use keys to enter the room, Frazier said. Earlier, the teacher refused to let students in the classroom, he said.

The incident occurred as a national debate is playing out over whether to arm teachers after a gunman killed 17 people in a high school in Florida on February 14.

By Jason Hanna and Tina Burnside, CNN