Residents frustrated with Joachim Creek flooding, meet with Army Corps of Engineers

DE SOTO, MO - Mounting frustrations for a Jefferson County community.

Some people living in De Soto are demanding a permanent solution for the ongoing flooding of the Joachim Creek.

Wednesday night, the Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public workshop where residents discussed their concerns.

“It’s been five years just to talk about this?” asked one resident.

It wasn’t a packed room but some people expressed that they’ve had enough.

“I want our flooding issues to get solved,” said Suzanne Mayfield, “we need to figure out something, every time it rains we are scared.”

“Because of the flooding we can’t sell those houses so we are kind of stuck, most of my neighbors have their houses for sale but nobody will buy them.”

Agency representatives told residents that they are studying the landscape and working to find out what is causing the flooding.

“Right now, we are going through the background, as in where is the water coming from, what are the depth grids and have to find out what are the consequences and then go into goals and objectives,” said Hal Graef, a Project Manager for the agency’s St. Louis branch.

But residents said they want less talk and more work to eventually fix the problem.

“I’m hoping they can keep the creek clean or maybe even buy the houses out from us,” said Jim Mayfield

“If they would just dredge all that gravel out of there and get that brush out of there it would flow better,” said Rick Whitehead.

If you happen to miss the public workshop and still want to voice your concern can fill out a survey.