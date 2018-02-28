Super Bowl Champion Carey Davis’s foundation offers programs to help children reach their full potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Bowl Champion Carey Davis is helping children become champions on and off the field. The Carey Davis Foundation offers various programs to middle school youngsters notably football, mentoring and leadership training. Davis, an St. Louis native played football for the Pittsburgh Steelers when the team won Super Bowl 43. After the impressive fullback retired, he returned home to help kids reach their full potential. To learn more about the programs check out the foundation's website.