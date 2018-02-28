Talks on merging St. Louis City and County at Missouri Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Louis-area state lawmakers are trying to start a quiet discussion about an St. Louis City and County merger in the Missouri Capitol.

Ever since the great divorce of St. Louis City and County in 1876, there has been talk of bringing the two entities back together. Sometimes that talk has happened in Jefferson City, where lawmakers could put a consolidation up to a statewide vote.

Senate Majority Leader Ron Richard suggested last year he'd like to explore the idea.

But on Wednesday a North County Democratic State Senator Gina Walsh and a House Republican Shamed Dogan from West County filed a resolution to leave it up to voters in the city and county, respectively.

As part of their reasoning, these lawmakers point to the votes we've seen in local council chambers were about 60 of the counties, and nearly 90 municipalities have passed resolutions opposing a statewide vote or legislative mandate for bringing the county and city back together.

They also point to a 1962 statewide vote, where nearly 75 percent of Missourians voted against a merger.

While representative Dogan has traditionally opposed a merger, he said he would be more likely to support it if both the city and county solved some of their most pressing issues on their own first.