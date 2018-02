Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UREKA, MO - Are you a bargain shopper always trying to find the best deals? If so, we have just the place for you this Saturday.

Julie wood is the economic development director with Eureka. She is here to talk about the Midwest's biggest garage sale and swap meet.

Eureka Chamber Of Commerce Garage Sale & Swap Meet

8:00am - 2:00pm Saturday

Six Flags St. Louis

4900 Six Flags Rd.

Eureka

Cost: $5 per car load

$10 early birds per car load (7:00am - 8:00am)