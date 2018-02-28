× University of Missouri seeks to double research funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ University of Missouri’s chancellor has announced a plan to double the university’s funding for research.

The Columbian Missourian reports that MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced his plan Tuesday, which also calls for expanding research and creative activities that impact the state and beyond.

The plan seeks to double research funding from $200 million to $400 million in annual expenditures. The plan’s goal would be to decrease the funding gaps between the university and other public schools in the Association of American Universities.

Cartwright’s plan also includes attracting up to five national research centers over five years.

Cartwright stresses the impact these grants would have on the state economy. He predicts each national research center would provide about $20 million to $25 million in funding over four to five years.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian