WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Webster University is hosting its 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Conference Wednesday and Thursday of this week. There will be frank conversations about several topics including, race, hate crimes and gender in the media. Dr. Donald Suggs, Publisher and Executive Editor of the St. Louis American Newspaper is scheduled to deliver the keynote address Wednesday morning at nine o’clock. The event is free and open to the public.