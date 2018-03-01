After months on the lam, north St. Louis County murder suspect apprehended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A suspect wanted for murder is in police custody and being held on a $1 million bond.

Shaun Daniels, 23, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Lee James. Surveillance video caught a man who police said appears to be Daniels walking up to a parked truck, opening the door, and shooting James.

The shooting took place on October 12, 2017 on Dardanella Avenue in Pine Lawn.

North County Cooperative Police Chief Tim Swope said his detectives talked to neighbors in the area and stayed on this case for months.

Swope said in late November, they identified a suspect and his address in Pine Lawn. They looked for him there for months but he never showed up. That is until Wednesday night when police spotted Daniels and took him into custody.

Swopes said Daniels and James knew each other before the shooting.