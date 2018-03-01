Ambulance workers care for puppies discovered in dumpster

VILLA RIDGE, MO — Meramec Ambulance workers found puppies in a dumpster Wednesday. They say the dogs are less than a day old.

“One of our crews found 3 puppies in a dumpster. We estimate them to be less than 24 hours old. Our job is to protect all life, and today that includes puppies,” says a post to the district’s Facebook page.

Who would place newborn pups in the trash? There are no suspects at this time.

The puppies are now with a foster family and making their first trip to the vet Thursday. It is not clear where the dogs will be placed for adoption.