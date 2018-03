Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Buddy the dinosaur is returning to the Magic House. He's bringing some friends with him for one day to celebrate.

Dinosaur Train is coming back to the Magic House from March 3 to May 13. To celebrate its return, Curious George, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Super Why will all be coming for a day of fun at the museum.

Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit

March 3rd - May 13th

The Magic House

516 S. Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood

www.MagicHouse.org

314-822-8900