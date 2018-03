ST. LOUIS, MO — Celebrate National Kolache Day with a free item from area restaurants:

The KolacheFactory is offering a free pastry Thursday morning, “Come into any location, mention National Kolache Day (on the day of) and get a free fruit kolache to celebrate.”

St. Louis Kolache posted this message to Twitter: “Today is National Kolache Day, stop by either location and receive a Free Egg and Cheese or Sausage and Gravy Kolache. Today only. 1 per person and no substitutions.”

Today is National Kolache Day, stop by either location and receive a Free Egg and Cheese or Sausage and Gravy Kolache. Today only. 1 per person and no substitutions. pic.twitter.com/NclTuzGbzn — St. Louis Kolache (@STLKolache) March 1, 2018