Celebrate National Pig Day at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -It's National Pig Day! The Humane Society of Missouri's Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has adoptable pigs ready for forever homes. To help celebrate, they're even waiving adoption fees for pigs 1-year and older!
Anne McLaughlin and 5-month-old Squirt, joined us on FOX 2 News in the morning with the details.
Before becoming a pig parent, potential adopters should make sure they`re prepared. Consult with the experts at Longmeadow, who can provide information about owning a pet pig. Some considerations potential adopters should take into account include:
- Pigs can get up to 100 - 200 pounds, so they need an outdoor area where they can root.
- Pigs are extremely intelligent animals! They can learn to do tricks - including agility training - and they love to play with toys that stimulate their minds.
- Because of their intelligence, they need activities to keep them occupied and their minds stimulated.
- Check with your local ordinances regarding pet ownership to make sure you`re allowed to have a pet pig at your home.
If you're interested in adopting a pig or one of the other farm animals available at Longmeadow, visit the Ranch every Friday from noon to 3 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Another great way to meet the lovable pigs and other farm animals at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is to visit during Spring Wagon Days, which are coming up soon! This year`s first event is Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are welcome to pack a picnic lunch for a day at the Ranch. They`ll enjoy wagon rides, meet adoptable animals and spend time with our beloved Barn Buddies!
Longmeadow Rescue Ranch
Friday 12:00pm - 3:00pm
Saturday 11:00am - 3:00pm
480 Joseph's Rd.
Union, MO 63084
Weblink: www.LongmeadowRescueRanch.org
Phone: (636) 583-8759