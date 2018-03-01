Celebrate National Pig Day at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -It's National Pig Day! The Humane Society of Missouri's Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has adoptable pigs ready for forever homes. To help celebrate, they're even waiving adoption fees for pigs 1-year and older!

Anne McLaughlin and 5-month-old Squirt, joined us on FOX 2 News in the morning with the details.

Before becoming a pig parent, potential adopters should make sure they`re prepared. Consult with the experts at Longmeadow, who can provide information about owning a pet pig. Some considerations potential adopters should take into account include:

Pigs can get up to 100 - 200 pounds, so they need an outdoor area where they can root.

Pigs are extremely intelligent animals! They can learn to do tricks - including agility training - and they love to play with toys that stimulate their minds.

Because of their intelligence, they need activities to keep them occupied and their minds stimulated.

Check with your local ordinances regarding pet ownership to make sure you`re allowed to have a pet pig at your home.

If you're interested in adopting a pig or one of the other farm animals available at Longmeadow, visit the Ranch every Friday from noon to 3 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another great way to meet the lovable pigs and other farm animals at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is to visit during Spring Wagon Days, which are coming up soon! This year`s first event is Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are welcome to pack a picnic lunch for a day at the Ranch. They`ll enjoy wagon rides, meet adoptable animals and spend time with our beloved Barn Buddies!

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

Friday 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Saturday 11:00am - 3:00pm

480 Joseph's Rd.

Union, MO 63084

Weblink: www.LongmeadowRescueRanch.org

Phone: (636) 583-8759