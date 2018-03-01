× Classes canceled at Cardinal Ritter College Prep following possible threat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – School was canceled Thursday at Cardinal Ritter College Preparatory High School after authorities were alerted about a possible threat. Administrators initially postponed classes before meeting with police.

Details surrounding the case have not been released at this time. However, officers with the Juvenile Division are handling the follow-up investigation.

The school, located at 701 N. Spring, provides an educational program that prepares students for leadership roles in a multi-ethnic society.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis released this statement Thursday afternoon: “Within the past 24 hours, Cardinal Ritter College Prep administration was made aware of a possible threat made by a student toward the school.

Police were contacted immediately and are taking this alleged threat seriously. After consultation with the police and the Catholic Education Office of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the Cardinal Ritter College Prep administration made the decision to cancel classes on Thursday, March 1, out of an abundance of caution and to allow the police to do their work. Parents have been notified that the school is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation to ensure the safety of students and staff. Cardinal Ritter College Prep administration does not anticipate any further disruptions to school functions due to the investigation into this matter.

As always, the safety of students and staff of Cardinal Ritter College Prep, and all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, is a top priority.”