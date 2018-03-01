Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…MARCH 2, 2018

Quiet and dry over the STL area on this Friday…plenty of sunshine, light wind and cool temps…40’s to near 50 degrees. The weekend will also be quiet with a warming trend each afternoon…partly sunny skies…55 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. The big storms today are over the northeast and all along the west coast…both pretty impressive. We get a piece of the west coast system late Sunday night and Monday with clouds and periods of showers…colder weather…more like Winter March 6th to 10th…nothing extreme…just colder.