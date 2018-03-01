× Ex-teacher in Missouri charged with sexual misconduct

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A former teacher in central Missouri has been charged with sexual misconduct with a student.

The News Tribune reports that 35-year-old Joseph Rice IV was charged with second-degree sexual misconduct for soliciting explicit photographs and sexual contact from a then-16-year-old female student. He was released on $200,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the student.

A probable cause statement says the student told investigators this week that Rice began flirting with her on social media in May. The statement says Rice sent the student sexually explicit messages and photos, and asked her to send nude photos.

Rice worked at the Miller County R-III district at the time. He’s been working at a school district in Camden County.

Rice’s attorney, Dana Martin, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune