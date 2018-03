Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri senators are considering changing how the lieutenant governor's replacement is chosen amid calls for Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to leave office, which would put Lt. Gov. Mike Parson in charge. The debate came after a St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on one felony count of invasion of privacy related to his 2015 extramarital affair.

The House also has formed a committee to investigate.

The trial date for Greitens is set for May 14th.