Greitens signs bill requiring posters on human trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Gov. Eric Greitens has signed a bill that will require businesses that might see high levels of human trafficking will be required to hang posters with information about a national human trafficking hotline.

The governor signed a bill Thursday that will compel businesses such as truck stops, bus stations, some hotels and strip clubs to hang the posters, starting March 1, 2019.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Republican Rep. Patricia Pike, has said the bill increases victims’ access to the hotline and promote awareness of human trafficking in the state, which is a hotspot for human trafficking because of its central location.

Supporters said the bill is a good first step in combatting human trafficking. Several other bills addressing the issue were filed for this year’s legislative session.