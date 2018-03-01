Health Watch: Reducing Blood Pressure Medications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly one-third of American adults have high blood pressure and are at increased risk for heart attack, stroke, and damage to the eyes, kidneys or blood vessels. The good news is there are many ways to lower high blood pressure and reduce your risk.

Doctors at one of the only dedicated hypertension clinics in Missouri work to reduce blood pressure numbers as well as the number of drugs patients take every day. SLUCare Nephrologist, Dr. Paul Schmitz begins treating high blood pressure, or hypertension, with questions about the patient's lifestyle and medicines.

But first, he starts with questions for himself such as asking the patient to bring in all of their medications. "A patient that had been struggling a bit with their blood pressure, I asked them to bring their medications." To his surprise, that patient brought in a huge bag of meds.

The SLUCare Hypertension Clinic takes a comprehensive approach to blood pressure management. We're not only focused on reducing your numbers; we look at your history, medications and lifestyle, and create a treatment program that will be most effective for you.

"I would say that physicians should be questioning whether they are making an accurate diagnosis, certainly whether they have them on the right medication profile if they have them on more than three medications", said Dr. Schmitz. Medication reduction is just one way the SLUCare Hypertension Clinic works with patients to get their blood pressure under control.

To learn more about the SLUCare Hypertension Clinic, click here.