Help name St. Louis’ newest district

ST. LOUIS, MO — Do you want to name one of the city’s newest and fastest growing districts? Saint Louis University and SSM Health are asking the public to help come up with a title for the section of Midtown that connects their campuses. The name of the district will be announced on March 20.

The half-mile area is bordered by Laclede Avenue, Chouteau Avenue, Grand Boulevard and Vandeventer and Spring avenues. Voting will be open from March 1-12. Several projects already are under development for the district, including the City Foundry STL, Element by Westin Hotel and revitalization of the historic Armory building.

Saint Louis University is asking people to pick from four suggestions like, Prospect Yards, The GRID, The Circuit and, The 1818. You can also offer your own suggestion.