× Illinois legislators join to form children’s health caucus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ There’s a new caucus made up of members of the Illinois House and Senate from both parties devoted to children’s health.

A Wednesday statement from the office of the Senate president, Democrat John Cullerton, announced the creation of the bipartisan children’s health caucus. It says the caucus will closely examine data on the health of children and adolescents in Illinois.

The co-chairs of the caucus are state Sen. Julie Morrison, a Deerfield Democrat; Sen. Chuck Weaver, a Peoria Republican; State Rep. Camille Lilly, a Democrat from Chicago; and Rep. Tom Demmer, a Republican from Dixon.

Morrison says health solutions for children should be based “on sound, up-to-date data.” Weaver added that the caucus will look at “evidence-based” policies that ensure every Illinois child can attain “the highest level of health.”