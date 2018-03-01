Investigation complete in possible Saint Louis University basketball player sexual assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police say their investigation into possible sexual assaults involving St. Louis University Basketball Players is now complete. The Circuit Attorney's Office will now determine if charges should be filed.

The university finished its internal investigation and has already handed down suspensions. Freshman Jordan Goodwin was cleared of sexual assault but was found guilty of violating school policy. He's been suspended for the spring semester.

Other players in the case have left the school.