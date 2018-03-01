× Man charged in girl’s starvation death to enter new plea

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Court documents show the adoptive father of a 16-year-old girl who starved to death will enter a new plea later this month.

Forty-seven-year-old Joseph Finn II already has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, child endangerment and neglect or abandonment. His former wife, Nicole Finn, was convicted Dec. 14 of murder and other crimes in the October 2016 death of Natalie Finn.

Medical examiners say Natalie Finn died from emaciation due to denial of critical care.

Polk County court records say the March 21 plea hearing was set Wednesday at the request of Finn’s lawyers. The records don’t say whether a deal with prosecutors has been reached.