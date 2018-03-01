MeToo, Her Voice Must Be Heard, Mar. 4 at Fontbonne University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Harvey Weinstein scandal started it all and former network anchor Matt Lauer wasn't far behind. Also, former CBS anchor Charlie Rose and dozens of other men in positions of power have been accused of taking advantage of young women.

March is National Women's History Month and local groups are lending support to the #MeToo Movement.

Michelle Dillard and Rhonda Cropp joined us in the FOX 2 studio to discuss a timely production, #MeToo, Her Voice Must Be Heard.

Until You`ve Walked In Her Shoes' Inc., presents, #MeToo, Her Voice Must Be Heard

Sunday, March 4

Fontbonne University

3:00 p.m.

6800 Wydown

Clayton, MO 63105

3:00 p.m. at Jack C. Taylor Library (lower level) in Lewis Auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: brownpapertickets.com