MeToo study: Workplace imbalances protect the powerful, intimidate and silence others

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - FOX 2 has reported extensively on the #MeToo Movement. The Newseum Institute recently released a report identifying seven key "workplace imbalances" that protect the powerful and intimidate and silence others, especially young women.

The report found that sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination are inextricably linked.

It also shows that workplace incivility and bullying are gateways to harassment, and change must be remedied through strong harassment reporting and training systems combined with women`s leadership, supported by both men and women at all levels of an organization.

Jill Geisler joined us live from the Newseum in Washington, D.C. to discuss this report, as well as the Power Shift Project.

To learn more visit www.Newseum.Org/powershiftproject.