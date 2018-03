Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Every state must do more to combat lung cancer. That is the conclusion of the American Lung Association. A new report reveals the vital need for increased lung cancer resources.

Missouri reports 6th highest lung cancer rates, and low early detection. There will be more than 5,700 people in Missouri diagnosed with lung cancer and almost 4,000 will succumb to the deadly disease in 2018.

