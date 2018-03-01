× Missouri residents square off for ‘In God We Trust’ display

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ A display of “In God We Trust” in an eastern Missouri city’s council chambers is sparking debate from supporters and opponents of the motto’s presence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the motto’s been displayed in large letters on the Wentzville council dais since the building opened in November.

Mayor Nick Guccione says the display was paid for with private funds.

The display’s supporters gathered outside City Hall for a prayer service before Wednesday’s council meeting. Wentzville resident Ginger Yoak said at the service that the U.S. “was founded on Christian moral values.”

Opponents say the display doesn’t promote separation of church and state, and that the decision to post the motto was made without public input.

Guccione says the motto “promotes patriotism” and won’t be taken down.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch