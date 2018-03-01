‘Monster Jam’ Mar. 3-4 at The Dome at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's time to rev up your engines and buckle your seat belts, Monster Jam is back for another wild ride in St. Louis! The shows will take place March 3-4 at The Dome at America's Center.
Becky McDonough, who drives El Toro Loco, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Monster Jam
Saturday, March 3
Sunday, March 4
The Dome at America's Center
To learn more visit ticketmaster.com or monsterjam.com.
