‘Monster Jam’ Mar. 3-4 at The Dome at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's time to rev up your engines and buckle your seat belts, Monster Jam is back for another wild ride in St. Louis! The shows will take place March 3-4 at The Dome at America's Center.

Becky McDonough, who drives El Toro Loco, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more visit ticketmaster.com or monsterjam.com.