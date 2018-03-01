Pinocchio’s Adventures in Funland at Powell Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Children, and those of you who remember your childhood, the St. Louis Symphony, and The Black Rep are preparing to tell you a story about a curious little fellow. He's a puppet whose greatest wish was to be a real boy.

Dug Feltch joins us from Bob Kramer's Marionnettes with more on Pinocchio's Adventures in Funland!

The event will take place on Sunday, March 18th at Powell Hall. Ticket prices range from $8-$19.

Pinocchio's Adventures in Funland

Sunday, March 18th

2:00pm Puppet Performances at Powell Hall

3:00pm Concert at Powell Hall

Tickets: $8 - $19

To learn more call (314) 286-4155 or visit www.SLSO.org.