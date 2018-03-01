× Police identify man killed in Missouri shooting after wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting after a car wreck.

The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Cornelius Copeland was killed Tuesday after running a stop sign and crashing into an SUV near Denver, Missouri. Police say Copeland exited his truck and was involved in a confrontation with a bystander, who shot Copeland and fled in a vehicle.

Copeland was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say a person of interest in the shooting remains at-large as of Wednesday evening.

