ST. LOUIS, MO — Spring is almost here and MoDOT’s pothole patrol is ready to hit the streets. They’re asking for you to report any potholes you see so they can repair them.

If a pothole caused some damage to your vehicle you can also file a claim on MoDOT’s website. But, there’s no guarantee you’ll get compensation.

Report potholes and more here.