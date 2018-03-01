× Shooting near Riverview Gardens sends high school into lockdown

ST. LOUIS, MO — Riverview Gardens High School was placed on lockdown after a shooting near the school.

Police responded to a shooting in the 10500 block of Lilac, which is north of the high school. They say the school was placed on lockdown proactively because the shooting was reasonably close.

The school was on lockdown for about a half hour. Police are confident the school and its students are safe.

No shooting suspect and no victim in this incident have been identified at this time.