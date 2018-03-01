Song of the Day – David Blaine Live

Death-defying magician, David Blaine is bringing his mind-blowing show to the Peabody Opera House Wednesday, June 20th and we want to send you!

Blaine is known for his exceptional fusion of magic and stunt work, unlike any other modern-day performer. The one-man show will be an interactive experience to shock and awe audiences. Blaine’s highly-rated primetime specials have shown him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, surviving standing atop a 100′ tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, enduring 44 days inside a transparent box in London on nothing but water, and living within on million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils. Blaine also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, after which he broke the record for breath holding live on the Oprah Winfrey Show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes!

