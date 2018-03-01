× St. Louisans asked to rename Midtown development district

ST. LOUIS – Part of Midtown St. Louis is undergoing a major redevelopment and it’s getting a new name. The Midtown Redevelopment Corporation is asking for the public’s help in coming up with that new name.

The area is bordered by Grand, Laclede, Chouteau, Vandeventer, and Spring. Once construction is finished, it will be home to the new SSM Health St. Louis University, City Foundry STL, Element by Westin Hotel, and the revitalized historic Old Armory building.

Here are the names under consideration: Prospect Yards, The 1818, The Circuit, and The Grid. You can also offer your own suggestion.

Voting closes March 12, with the new name announced on March 20.