Standing room only for Moms Demand Action meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - More than a thousand people came out to a Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America meeting on Thursday night.

Volunteers with the organization said meetings typically have about a hundred people in attendance, but interest has skyrocketed since the deadly February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Kim Westerman, one of the volunteers with the organization, said the meetings are a chance for people to learn about the latest bills regarding gun laws and a way to learn how they can get involved in the effort against gun violence. People also heard from men and women who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Westerman said the organization supports the second amendment and believes people have the right to have a gun but wants that right to come with responsibilities.